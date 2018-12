Murder Tramp Birthday

She slid out of me

like a splinter pulled from a grenade

climbed her Harley and spat out her gum

she said I will not write about this

you just haven’t hurt me enough

I stared in disbelief

the word woman burning on my lips

and summer was gone and our gardens

lay frozen

whereas I still danced with torches

creating infernal pathways

she was too heavy to walk