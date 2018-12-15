Quietly incessant

Brilliance from OldePunk on Sudden Denouement
by Oldepunk
I wasn’t always sure
About the noise in the background
Incessant, like the peeling of
A grimace in rush hour massacres
Pounding out the march of time
To rounded pupils and bloodshot
Veins that wrapped around conclusions
They claim names remain inane
I see some new faces on the pavement
air is thick with mistrust and ash
I know it’s not safe to breathe
There’s really no other alternative though, right?
Nodding on Himalayan chiba
Absorbing good news vibes
While the bad news bears play to lose
In the side streets, side stepping
Johnny law and copper johns
Did you hear that meth is a thing again
Don’t call it a comeback, it’s company certified now
Cheaper and harder than generic opioids and gin
Sundays and shit coffee and stale pastries
Freebasing the shame on the nails of
Mary Magdalene and asking if maybe
She was the one…
