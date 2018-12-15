The Daily Song: Coldplay – Christmas Lights

Christmas Lights

Lyrics

Christmas night, another fight

Tears we cried a flood

Got all kinds of poison in

Of poison in my blood

I took my feet

To Oxford Street

Trying to right a wrong

Just walk away

Those windows say

But I can’t believe she’s gone

When you’re still waiting for the snow to fall

Doesn’t really feel like Christmas at all

Up above candles on air flicker

Oh they flicker and they float

But I’m up here holding on

To all those chandeliers of hope

Like some drunken Elvis singing

I go singing out of tune

Saying how I always loved you darling

And I always will

Oh when you’re still waiting for the snow to fall

Doesn’t really feel like Christmas at all

Still waiting for the snow to fall

It doesn’t really feel like Christmas at all

Those Christmas lights

Light up the street

Down where the sea and city meet

May all your troubles soon be gone

Oh Christmas lights keep shining on

Those Christmas lights

Light up the street

Maybe they’ll bring her back to me

Then all my troubles will be gone

Oh Christmas lights keep shining on

Oh Christmas lights

Light up the street

Light up the fireworks in me

May all your troubles soon be gone

Those Christmas lights keep shining on

Written by Christopher Anthony John Martin, Guy Rupert Berryman, Jonathan Mark Buckland, William Champion • Copyright © Universal Music Publishing Group