The Daily Song: Coldplay – Christmas Lights

Christmas Lights
Christmas night, another fight
Tears we cried a flood
Got all kinds of poison in
Of poison in my blood
I took my feet
To Oxford Street
Trying to right a wrong
Just walk away
Those windows say
But I can’t believe she’s gone
When you’re still waiting for the snow to fall
Doesn’t really feel like Christmas at all
Up above candles on air flicker
Oh they flicker and they float
But I’m up here holding on
To all those chandeliers of hope
Like some drunken Elvis singing
I go singing out of tune
Saying how I always loved you darling
And I always will
Oh when you’re still waiting for the snow to fall
Doesn’t really feel like Christmas at all
Still waiting for the snow to fall
It doesn’t really feel like Christmas at all
Those Christmas lights
Light up the street
Down where the sea and city meet
May all your troubles soon be gone
Oh Christmas lights keep shining on
Those Christmas lights
Light up the street
Maybe they’ll bring her back to me
Then all my troubles will be gone
Oh Christmas lights keep shining on
Oh Christmas lights
Light up the street
Light up the fireworks in me
May all your troubles soon be gone
Those Christmas lights keep shining on
Reading this, I had to find the line, “City streets in the dead of winter stop your mind with dirty snow”
Jefferson Airplane – Ice Cream Phoenix Lyrics
You don’t know just
When to stop and when to go.
City streets in the dead of winter
Stop your mind with dirty snow.
Walk at night and
Touch your hand to the golden lights
And let them show.
Feel the shadows disappearing.
I’ll smile and say
I told you so.
Baby…
Tell me why, if you think you know why,
People love when there’s no tommorow
And still not cry when it’s time to go,
And still not cry when it’s time to go,
And still not cry when it’s time to go?
The wall of your memory
Still echoes your sorrow;
The pictures of sadness
Are not what they seem.
So hold out your smile, take
My hand and be happy;
These pictures of sadness
Are not all they seem.
Are you so old that you’ve no childhood?
Is your timeline so unreal
That all your sunsets
Come in the morning?
Baby… Tell me… How you feel?
Shelves of books in your mirror reflected,
The sidewalks and alleys that you’ve seen,
Show colours change as the images fade in
The magical vanishing memory machine.
Baby…
Tell me how, if you think you know how,
People love when there’s no tommorow?
Do people love if there’s no tommorow,
And still not cry when they have to go,
And still not cry when they have to go,
And still not cry when they have to go?
Songwriters: CHARLES COCKEY, JORMA L JUN KAUKONEN
Ice Cream Phoenix lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Universal Music Publishing Group, Wixen Music Publishing
