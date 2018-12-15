The Daily Song: Coldplay – Christmas Lights

Christmas Lights

Christmas night, another fight
Tears we cried a flood
Got all kinds of poison in
Of poison in my blood

I took my feet
To Oxford Street
Trying to right a wrong
Just walk away
Those windows say
But I can’t believe she’s gone

When you’re still waiting for the snow to fall
Doesn’t really feel like Christmas at all

Up above candles on air flicker
Oh they flicker and they float
But I’m up here holding on
To all those chandeliers of hope

Like some drunken Elvis singing
I go singing out of tune
Saying how I always loved you darling
And I always will

Oh when you’re still waiting for the snow to fall
Doesn’t really feel like Christmas at all

Still waiting for the snow to fall
It doesn’t really feel like Christmas at all

Those Christmas lights
Light up the street
Down where the sea and city meet
May all your troubles soon be gone
Oh Christmas lights keep shining on

Those Christmas lights
Light up the street
Maybe they’ll bring her back to me
Then all my troubles will be gone
Oh Christmas lights keep shining on

Oh Christmas lights
Light up the street
Light up the fireworks in me
May all your troubles soon be gone
Those Christmas lights keep shining on

Written by Christopher Anthony John Martin, Guy Rupert Berryman, Jonathan Mark Buckland, William Champion • Copyright © Universal Music Publishing Group

  1. Reading this, I had to find the line, “City streets in the dead of winter stop your mind with dirty snow”

    Jefferson Airplane – Ice Cream Phoenix Lyrics

    You don’t know just
    When to stop and when to go.
    City streets in the dead of winter
    Stop your mind with dirty snow.

    Walk at night and
    Touch your hand to the golden lights
    And let them show.
    Feel the shadows disappearing.
    I’ll smile and say
    I told you so.

    Baby…
    Tell me why, if you think you know why,
    People love when there’s no tommorow
    And still not cry when it’s time to go,
    And still not cry when it’s time to go,
    And still not cry when it’s time to go?

    The wall of your memory
    Still echoes your sorrow;
    The pictures of sadness
    Are not what they seem.
    So hold out your smile, take
    My hand and be happy;
    These pictures of sadness
    Are not all they seem.

    Are you so old that you’ve no childhood?
    Is your timeline so unreal
    That all your sunsets
    Come in the morning?
    Baby… Tell me… How you feel?

    Shelves of books in your mirror reflected,
    The sidewalks and alleys that you’ve seen,
    Show colours change as the images fade in
    The magical vanishing memory machine.

    Baby…
    Tell me how, if you think you know how,
    People love when there’s no tommorow?
    Do people love if there’s no tommorow,
    And still not cry when they have to go,
    And still not cry when they have to go,
    And still not cry when they have to go?
    Songwriters: CHARLES COCKEY, JORMA L JUN KAUKONEN
    Ice Cream Phoenix lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Universal Music Publishing Group, Wixen Music Publishing

