The Fallacy of Mankind – Patrick Hart

Through my nose,

I took everything I could

To make the ache

In my head stop

There were yellow whales

And pipers wearing polka dots

Pretending to be God

The devil held a sword

Like the archangel he was

And threatened the weather

Isn’t it something

When the thunder of a father

Is challenged by the tide of a son;

Yet free will bought mankind the moon?

I challenged traditional thought

By letting the animals in my stomach out

Vampires in white cloth told me my penance

Led to something called a blood clot

And every voice in the room

Sanctioned by love

Was suddenly divided

By their bindings to strength

Empathy

Or necessity

I learned

That color matters

And that humanity classified everything

Including the intangibles

So we could create crowns

For crowded rooms

But when we simplified faith

We lost his name

And now his face only shows