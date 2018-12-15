The Fallacy of Mankind – Patrick Hart

Patrick Hart on Sudden Denouement
A Global Divergent Literary Collective
Through my nose,
I took everything I could
To make the ache
In my head stop
There were yellow whales
And pipers wearing polka dots
Pretending to be God
The devil held a sword
Like the archangel he was
And threatened the weather
Isn’t it something
When the thunder of a father
Is challenged by the tide of a son;
Yet free will bought mankind the moon?
I challenged traditional thought
By letting the animals in my stomach out
Vampires in white cloth told me my penance
Led to something called a blood clot
And every voice in the room
Sanctioned by love
Was suddenly divided
By their bindings to strength
Empathy
Or necessity
I learned
That color matters
And that humanity classified everything
Including the intangibles
So we could create crowns
For crowded rooms
But when we simplified faith
We lost his name
And now his face only shows
