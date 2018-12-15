Under Blades of Wings

Nicole Lyons’ writing leaves me breathless. . .
I remember moments with him and how he made things
that could never feel burst with feelings, like the day
the wind felt angry against my legs, and how it blew
the hem of my dress up around my knees and whipped
at my thighs until my legs were as pink as the petals
of the flowers my mother had sewn onto that dress.
I remember the smile in his eyes and the love
in his smile, and how he chuckled when he hid
his love from me somewhere underneath his breath.
I remember watching in awe as he harnessed the devil
in his thumb and flicked him into submission with nothing
more than a wink and little less than his smirk,
and I remember falling in love with him just a little bit
more as he laughed at the sound that devil made, when he
ricocheted off of brick…
5 comments
This is gorgeous. Thanks for sharing.
It is gorgeous! Thanks for reading.
Bojana- I have a question for you that may be better asked offline. Can we chat?
Sure, Christine. I don’t have the contact page yet so why don’t we don’t it on your site? I don’t feel comfortable leaving my email address here. I’m sure you understand.
I do!
