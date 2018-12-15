Under Blades of Wings

Nicole Lyons

I remember moments with him and how he made things

that could never feel burst with feelings, like the day

the wind felt angry against my legs, and how it blew

the hem of my dress up around my knees and whipped

at my thighs until my legs were as pink as the petals

of the flowers my mother had sewn onto that dress.

I remember the smile in his eyes and the love

in his smile, and how he chuckled when he hid

his love from me somewhere underneath his breath.

I remember watching in awe as he harnessed the devil

in his thumb and flicked him into submission with nothing

more than a wink and little less than his smirk,

and I remember falling in love with him just a little bit

more as he laughed at the sound that devil made, when he

ricocheted off of brick…