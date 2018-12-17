Cartography…

Whisper and the Roar

image credit: “Map” by Song Yueran – songyueran.artstation.com

She looked again

but she could not find her

not on this scraped and scribbled parchment

not here among the faint ink lines

that denoted landscapes long forgotten

hills and valleys

that were worn even by the winds of time

though she continued the search

for the she before her

the paper oracle in her lap remained silent

it would breathe no word

of the whereabouts of this woman

the she before her

the one whose locks

were not of ash and peppered coal

she whose mane

flowed like an ebony flame

and how often through the gold of a crown

it hung in the salt air

aloft on her shoulders

before they were pauldroned

and framed in steel

she who walked amid

daisyed fields

and through the shade of willow branches

in the sun-swirled breezes of early march

and knew no…