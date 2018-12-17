Winter’s Chill

This piece was originally published by the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective
winter is settling
into my bones
making itself at home
the cold steals silent,
stealthy under doorways
and seeps through
small cracks in my armor
seeking firm purchase
conspiring to steal my warmth
chilling my nose, my toes
fingertips
flat gray December skies
speak of future snow
a flurry
or a blizzar
I wonder?
days grow short
nights grow long
sleep is often as evasive
as a child playing
hide and seek with me
inn a many roomed
Victorian house
full of small hidey-holes
the darkness can feel endless
unrelenting
I worry that Winter’s frost
is forming
over the delicate tissue
of my heart
my blood now slow and sluggish
crystallizing on my soul
encasing me
entombing me
under a sheet of ice
thick
hard
muffling my voice
I fight to resist
the encroaching winter
the mournful twilight
but I am isolated
in the icy landscape
of skeletal trees
frozen puddles
hard mud that crunches
under my frozen feet
I seek a lantern
in the darkness
a bright red cardinal
to break up this
bleak, white tundra
© 2016 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
Revised © 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved