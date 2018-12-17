Winter’s Chill

This piece was originally published by the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective

winter is settling

into my bones

making itself at home

the cold steals silent,

stealthy under doorways

and seeps through

small cracks in my armor

seeking firm purchase

conspiring to steal my warmth

chilling my nose, my toes

fingertips

flat gray December skies

speak of future snow

a flurry

or a blizzar

I wonder?

days grow short

nights grow long

sleep is often as evasive

as a child playing

hide and seek with me

inn a many roomed

Victorian house

full of small hidey-holes

the darkness can feel endless

unrelenting

I worry that Winter’s frost

is forming

over the delicate tissue

of my heart

my blood now slow and sluggish

crystallizing on my soul

encasing me

entombing me

under a sheet of ice

thick

hard

muffling my voice

I fight to resist

the encroaching winter

the mournful twilight

but I am isolated

in the icy landscape

of skeletal trees

frozen puddles

hard mud that crunches

under my frozen feet

I seek a lantern

in the darkness

a bright red cardinal

to break up this

bleak, white tundra

© 2016 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

Revised © 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved