We fell into memory

like sea salt

into soup pot

crystalline structure

losing integrity

dissolving into

warm liquid

like the bath water

you would pour me

delicately scented

lavender

when we belonged

to each other

we would lie close

skin to skin

on those long

winter nights

under thick blankets

and our boundaries

would dissolve

like foam on our tongues

