Flinch – 1Wise Woman

in utero
she assimilated
a rabid reflex
to flinch
at sharp voices
sudden shifts
in the sacrificed she
sans escape
an embryo
devoid decision
embedded dna
blind baby syncing
with heartbeats
elevated
perpetuated panic
locked doors
tarnished hearts
tainted marrow
scanning memory
for pretty pictures
but fear is liquid
fire erasing fancy
it’s terror
in the air
choking
without exception
finding a way in
entering quiet
quick breathes
seeping through pores
staking claim in
undeserving souls
and it stays
stays and takes
takes time
time and time again
till tormented babes
begin to transform
without terms
terminate
term life
slight and slender
like shadows
that follow
and she flinches
still
it’s her give away
she’s gone away
drunk and disorderly
armed and dangerous
but sinners thrive
when all else dies
and she needs
needs
to rid herself
exorcise
escape
a lifetime
of that
fucking
flinch
