LAST CALL: WINTER HOLIDAY WRITING PROMPT CHALLENGE ON BRAVE AND RECKLESS

There are five more days to submit to the Brave and Reckless Winter Holiday Writing Prompt Challenge!

This December, my thoughts have turned to the simple pleasures of the winter holidays. I have reached the age where I am a little weary of material possessions- well, unless it’s a book. There’s always room in my life for more books. And I am pretty hustled and bustled out. No matter what holiday you honor this time of year, I would love to read your writing about the things that don’t come with ribbons and bows that feed your soul (or that you long for) this time of year.

The Guidelines

Send me a 25 to 500 word original, previously unpublished piece (and by that, I mean don’t post it on your blog before I publish it on BraveandReckless) focused on the things that are truly meaningful to you this time of year. It can be poetry, prose, short fiction or even essay. It doesn’t need to be happy or uplifting; just real. Pick out an image to go with your submission Write a brief biography (70 words or less) Send the following to me at christine.e.ray@gmail.com no later than midnight on Sunday, December 23, 2018: Your original piece

suggested image

brief biography including the name you write under

link to where you usually post your writing (blog, Facebook page, Instagram, etc.) Submissions will be judged by me and at least one guest judge. If you are interested in being a guest judge for this writing prompt challenge, let me know. I will publish all submissions on Brave and Reckless as long as they are appropriate. You are welcome to reblog your piece to your own platform once they have been published on Brave and Reckless first. They will also get a plug on Brave and Reckless‘ Twitter and Facebook pages.

Please feel free reblog and post this challenge invitation on social media.