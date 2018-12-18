The Night Before – Salvador Macias

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

We finally slept a little after the sun rose

It’s reminder of our mortality

Rearing it’s face through the cracks of

Blue and red curtains

Five hours later

We awoke bracing our selves for the ugliness of the day to begin

As slugs and roaches danced below our bed

We lurched dry mouths

and hangover sickness

To a baptism of soap and heat

We stood together

Motionless

Her head against the white tile

Of the shower wall

She kept her eyes closed

As she combed through my wet hair

Scrubbed my back and chest

And I ran my hand across her breast

To keep balance

Washed away was the

Musk of sex

The stink of cigarettes,

Of whiskey specials

And the nonsense of the night before

As we dried ourselves

She asked if I had meant

What I said in the parking lot

After last call

Though I couldn’t recall