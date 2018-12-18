The Night Before – Salvador Macias

Meet Salvador Macias on Sudden Denouement
A Global Divergent Literary Collective
We finally slept a little after the sun rose
It’s reminder of our mortality
Rearing it’s face through the cracks of
Blue and red curtains
Five hours later
We awoke bracing our selves for the ugliness of the day to begin
As slugs and roaches danced below our bed
We lurched dry mouths
and hangover sickness
To a baptism of soap and heat
We stood together
Motionless
Her head against the white tile
Of the shower wall
She kept her eyes closed
As she combed through my wet hair
Scrubbed my back and chest
And I ran my hand across her breast
To keep balance
Washed away was the
Musk of sex
The stink of cigarettes,
Of whiskey specials
And the nonsense of the night before
As we dried ourselves
She asked if I had meant
What I said in the parking lot
After last call
Though I couldn’t recall
View original post 28 more words