December Morning

in the quiet stillness
of this dark December morn
I reflect on the pure
sustaining light
held out to me
by other hearts
other souls
in this perfect moment
I am full
I am whole
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
Reclaiming my inner badass at 50
2 comments
That’s beautiful. 🎈
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much Steve!
LikeLiked by 1 person