December Morning

Poetry 2 comments

in the quiet stillness
of this dark December morn
I reflect on the pure
sustaining light
held out to me
by other hearts
other souls
in this perfect moment
I am full
I am whole

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

2 comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s