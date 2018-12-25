The Daily Song: Sinéad O’Connor-Silent Night

Silent night Holy night All is calm All is bright ‘Round yon virgin Mother and Child Holy infant so tender and mild Sleep in heavenly peace Sleep in heavenly peace

Silent night

Holy night

Son of God

Oh love’s pure light

Radiant beams from

Thy holy face

With the dawn of redeeming grace

Jesus Lord at Thy birth

Oh Jesus Lord at Thy birth…

Sleep

Sleep

Sleep in heavenly peace

Sleep in heavenly peace

Sleep in heavenly peace

Peace

Sleep

Sleep

Sleep in heavenly peace