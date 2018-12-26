The Daily Song: Sia-Snowman

Lovely
Snowman
Don’t cry snowman, not in front of me
Who will catch your tears if you can’t catch me, darlin’?
If you can’t catch me, darlin’?
Don’t cry, snowman, don’t leave me this way
A puddle of water can’t hold me close, baby
Can’t hold me close, baby
Who will catch your tears if you can’t catch me, darlin’?
If you can’t catch me, darlin’?
Don’t cry, snowman, don’t leave me this way
A puddle of water can’t hold me close, baby
Can’t hold me close, baby
I want you to know that I’m never leaving
Cause I’m Mrs. Snow, ’till death we’ll be freezing
Yeah, you are my home, my home for all seasons
So come on let’s go
Let’s go below zero and hide from the sun
I’ll love you forever where we’ll have some fun
Yes, let’s hit the North Pole and live happily
Please don’t cry no tears now, it’s Christmas baby
Cause I’m Mrs. Snow, ’till death we’ll be freezing
Yeah, you are my home, my home for all seasons
So come on let’s go
Let’s go below zero and hide from the sun
I’ll love you forever where we’ll have some fun
Yes, let’s hit the North Pole and live happily
Please don’t cry no tears now, it’s Christmas baby
My snowman and me
My snowman and me
Baby
My snowman and me
Baby
Don’t cry, snowman, don’t you fear the sun
Who’ll carry me without legs to run, honey?
Without legs to run, honey?
Don’t cry, snowman, don’t you shed a tear
Who’ll hear my secrets if you don’t have ears, baby?
If you don’t have ears, baby?
Who’ll carry me without legs to run, honey?
Without legs to run, honey?
Don’t cry, snowman, don’t you shed a tear
Who’ll hear my secrets if you don’t have ears, baby?
If you don’t have ears, baby?
I want you to know that I’m never leaving
‘Cause I’m Mrs. Snow, ’till death we’ll be freezing
Yeah, you are my home, my home for all seasons
So come on let’s go
Let’s go below zero and hide from the sun
I’ll love you forever where we’ll have some fun
Yes, let’s hit the North Pole and live happily
Please don’t cry no tears now, it’s Christmas baby
‘Cause I’m Mrs. Snow, ’till death we’ll be freezing
Yeah, you are my home, my home for all seasons
So come on let’s go
Let’s go below zero and hide from the sun
I’ll love you forever where we’ll have some fun
Yes, let’s hit the North Pole and live happily
Please don’t cry no tears now, it’s Christmas baby
My snowman and me
My snowman and me
Baby
My snowman and me
Baby