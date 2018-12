I put on George Winston’s

December album

And realize why I chose it

It speaks to me

Of solitary walks

Through snowy woods

The silence almost complete

This music is the stark

White landscape

The soundtrack of my introspection

I can almost see

The notes hover in the air

As I travel alone

Layered in my winter warmest

My bright red knit hat

The only color for miles

