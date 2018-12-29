Tears Like Snowflakes Fall (revisited)

crystalline

quivering

teardrops

fall as regularly

as snowflakes

during harshest winter

as diverse

as they are infinite

ugly, wrenching cries

forced to clutch my stomach

in order to keep my guts

from spilling out of my body

single, silent teardrops

that roll down my cheek

caressing the curve of my neck

leaving a thin

pale trail across skin

before sinking gracefully

into the neckline

of my shirt

long slow cries

bottomless well

of salt

and sorrow

losses blurred together

into aching wholes

tears that fall

of their own volition

out of sync

with my mood

I did not know

that this

was to be the age

of endless water

my blue phase

© 2016 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

Revised © 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved