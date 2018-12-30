Let This Be Our Byre – Jonathan O’Farrell

Jonathan O’Farrell on Sudden Denouement
A Global Divergent Literary Collective
Not to remain in any shape,
removing the real flesh,
body,
actuality
of the warmth
of my exhaled breath.
Seeing to it
that
I cannot
and will not
now be confined
to a box
within another’s life
like, let me see –
a fondly remembered
dead pet.
As you took
my breath away,
so do I
now.
You have provided well
and amply,
regularly,
assiduously,
dry material.
Tossed in from time
to time,
a spark,
even flame.
But how could it catch
a heart still aflame itself?
I have unwillingly
and in a retardent fashion
taken now little pieces
and so,
laterly,
unwittingly,
too long,
scraps.
And the chafe
of your intent;
chafing,
It rubs.
Heating yet cooling
in the reality of this,
half life,
I fatigue
like a light alloy,
metal.
Half,
something else,
darkened and tarnished
love.
Now,
let this
be our byre.
Let’s willingly ignite all,
past…
View original post 133 more words