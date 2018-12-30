SORROW-TELL HEART – Iulia Halatz

Iulia Halatz on Sudden Denouement
A Global Divergent Literary Collective
I was a pet of some exotic breed
I couldn’t sing above the ground.
Tamed, wounded, half born
Under the dark moon.
It was he
Who taught me
To unsing
Undream
Unbelieve
To him my humane body
Had been a fiery husk
Flickering
Against closed walls.
The garden was above
Dank meadows looming.
Everything I saw in my mind
I could perceive
With the eyes of
A wound,
Pulsating
Festering
Could I still feel the scent
Of night
in the carousel of pain?
I wanted to break
This corrosive perception
And listen to songbird…
Everything that shimmered
In my ears
Was crackling crows
Fruits of mauve trees
Against amber twilight…
In the sundown realm.
The blood of the stars
Had engulfed it…
My heart used to have roots
Into the feeble beams of autumn
After lilacs grew them stronger…
Can you pull me into April?
Or any month
wearing…
