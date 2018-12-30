Sudden Denouement Classics: For Your Kiss – Max Meunier

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

i lay the braided stars

before your precious countenance

that you may walk

the path of light

where gods

no longer dwell

for we are but a figment

of ephemeral affectation

reflecting in the tear

that wells

in worlds

wont to forget

the season of surrender

shall not plunder my resolve

to beckon at your call

under the restless moon’s fluoresce

awakened…

stripped and strung

in astral flecks

that flickered with foreboding

the myths depicted

in the dithering

of days foregone

still haunting,

as your fragrance wafts

into the garden

florid waifs found desiccant

wistful sentiments

entwine me

in an urgent yearning

for your kiss

Max states: “I write about the things going on in my life. I am a feminist, humanist, cat loving musician bound by whimsy and the incessant analysis of hyper-vigilant observations. I am obsessed with words and rhythmically woven wordplay.” We are honored to have him…