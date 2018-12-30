Sudden Denouement Classics: star gazers – lois e. linkens

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

we drove all day, and into the evening

and when it got too dark to drive,

we parked the van on the roadside

and opened up the back doors.

the moon looked over

the scattering of stars,

like a mother hen.

and in the sun’s absence

all barriers dropped.

our curtains fell,

and all we had on

dissolved into warm ecstasy.

the sky melted into pools of dusky grey,

gathering on the horizon

like water drops down a frosted window.

throwing the doors open

lifted the latch on us.

was it the shimmer of the moon

or the intrusive breeze?

was it the smell of the leftovers

in their tupperware box,

or the ache

from the hard leather seats?

something in the air

led us through the doors and out,

onto the grass to walk about.

you leant on the wooden fence,

and gazed

at the sequin studded ceiling.

the…