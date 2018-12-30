Sudden Denouement Classics: To Quote Walt Whitman

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

by Mick Hugh

Are there pastorals in a pixel?

I’ve heard it said so.

That a perfect moment holds life’s memories…

yet the playback waits for death.

No better than the world

in a meek man’s hands:

show me the roses growing naturally in the graveyard,

or a romance with a wick for the years.

We can get high enough

if we run the old Buick

with the garage door shut.

We can get high

walking the Lincoln Tunnel,

or gasping for breath

from a Newark overpass.

A thousand office faces

find their dreams in computer screens,

still glowing when the day shuts its lights.

Wither the aortic valve,

just from a lack of use.

Lazy eyeballs,

cataracts,

myopic Coke-bottle glasses.

The smoke-stacks in a Cezanne.

Mesothelioma

in the gold mines of a wedding ring –

are we done yet?

Febrile seizures on a death-bed

awaken his famous past:

canyons…