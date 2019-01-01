Michael Escoubas of Quill and Parchment Reviews We Will Not Be Silenced

Editors: Christine E. Ray, Kindra M. Austin, Candace Louise Daquin,

Rachel Finch

163 poems, essays and art, 326 pages

Price: $12.99 Print Format, $4.99 Kindle Version

Publisher: Indie Blu(e) Publishing

ISBN: 978-1-7328000-0-7

Library of Congress Control Number: 2018913952

To Order: indieblucollective@gmail.com

Reviewed by Michael Escoubas The tone is set by Susan Conway’s essay, Bearer of the Sky. She chronicles the terror and long-term trauma of a girl abused by her father beginning at a young age. It is impossible for this reviewer to hold back tears. I use present tense to indicate my reaction as I return again and again to her words. Conway’s essay should be prefaced with, “What you are about to read may be disturbing.” The most telling line among many, “My body is MY BODY, you don’t get to hurt me anymore.” Indeed, this entire collection of poetry, prose and art is specifically designed to