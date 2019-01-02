Basilike Pappa Shares Her Favorite Indie Books of 2018

Deeply honored to make Basilike Pappa’s list of her favorite Indie books of 2018

Name: Basilike Pappa

Where you post your writing: I post on my blog Silent Hour
and on Sudden Denouement – A Global Divergent Literary Collective

Publications: My prose has appeared in Life & Art Magazine, Intrinsick, and Timeless
Tales, and my poetry in Rat’s Ass Review, Surreal Poetics and
Bones – Journal for Contemporary Haiku.

A sentence or two
about you & your writing: I live in Greece, where I don’t work as a translator, a copy-editor or
a historian of the European Civilization. I write poetry, short prose and
folktale re-tellings. A touch of darkness, humor and sensuality are among my
favorite writing elements.

My
favorite indie books of 2018

Title: Anthology Volume I – Writings from the Sudden Denouement
Literary Collective

Where it can be
purchased: Amazon

What I loved about the book and why I think you should read it: If you’ve…

