Happy New Year from Sudden Denouement Publishing

Poetry Leave a comment

A fabulous book at a great price- don’t miss this opportunity!

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

Sudden Denouement Publishing is celebrating the new year by lowering the price of the print version of Anthology Volume I: Writings from the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective on Amazon from $17.99 to $11.99  and the Kindle version from $9.99 to $4.49 for the month of January.
 
We believe this fabulous collection of writing from 29 writers across 7 countries is an essential library addition for all lovers of edgy modern prose and poetry. 
 

View original post

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s