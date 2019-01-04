Wolves (revisited)

A previous version of this piece was originally published by the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective.
it had been many years
since the wolves
had come
circled the house
howled at her door
voices insistent
teeth sharp
musk pungent
coats winter-thick
matted
she was not surprised
at their return
it was
the Full Wolf Moon
she shivered
wrapped in
her worn blanket
unable to block out
the mournful
insistent sound
she never knew
if the wolves were
demanding retribution
come to tear out
her throat
or inviting her
to shrug off the last
vestiges of her humanity
and run wild with the pack
naked through the snowy night
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
Revised © 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved