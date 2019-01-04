Wolves (revisited)

A previous version of this piece was originally published by the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective.

it had been many years

since the wolves

had come

circled the house

howled at her door

voices insistent

teeth sharp

musk pungent

coats winter-thick

matted

she was not surprised

at their return

it was

the Full Wolf Moon

she shivered

wrapped in

her worn blanket

unable to block out

the mournful

insistent sound

she never knew

if the wolves were

demanding retribution

come to tear out

her throat

or inviting her

to shrug off the last

vestiges of her humanity

and run wild with the pack

naked through the snowy night

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

Revised © 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved