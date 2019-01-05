There are days
And nights
Where the only thing
Keeping me from
Sliding completely into the abyss
From becoming a shapeless
Nameless blob of ectoplasm
Is your skin against my skin
Your mouth against my mouth
Grounding me
Calling me home
Even when the knowledge
Has started to slip away from me
Your body remembers
Who I am
Your hands and mouth
Remember the shape of me
The essence of me
The essence of us
And how we fit together
It is fortunate for me
During this long
Dark winter
That you are here
To guide me back
To where we live
To remake me
Piece by splintered piece
When I have lost the shape of myself
And that you are willing to do this
Over and over again