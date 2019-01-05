There are days

And nights

Where the only thing

Keeping me from

Sliding completely into the abyss

From becoming a shapeless

Nameless blob of ectoplasm

Is your skin against my skin

Your mouth against my mouth

Grounding me

Calling me home

Even when the knowledge

Has started to slip away from me

Your body remembers

Who I am

Your hands and mouth

Remember the shape of me

The essence of me

The essence of us

And how we fit together

It is fortunate for me

During this long

Dark winter

That you are here

To guide me back

To where we live

To remake me

Piece by splintered piece

When I have lost the shape of myself

And that you are willing to do this

Over and over again