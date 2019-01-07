Funeral Trumpets-Kindra Austin

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

With each jug of spirits

I ingest,

my organs’ mourning

does crescendo; and premature

funeral trumpets

bleat in stereo, stricken on the sidelines of

my mind.

Every time I get sober,

someone else

dyes

black

my hair.

From Anthology Volume I: Writings from the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective, available on Amazon

Kindra M. Austin is a very sweary indie author and editor from mid-Michigan (you can find her books here). She’s also the co-founder of Blank Paper Press, a founding member of Indie Blu(e) Publishing, founder of publishing imprint, One for Sorrow, and a writer/managing editor at Blood into Ink, and Whisper and the Roar. Austin cut her poetry teeth in April, 2016, and joined the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective in 2017. You can find more of her foul mouth at poems and paragraphs.