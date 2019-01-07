Hail the Empty Page-Lois E. Linkens

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

Hail the empty page; like an empty sky

It itched for birds. It ached for clouds,

Pined the cooling rain and wept for kites.

‘Twas a simple duty upon my maiden look,

To do as God; orchestrate the days and nights.

I might pull strands from blank, bald faces

Like wires through a net. And, behold this maddening thought –

I might love them, though I made their lives

In my own object. No matter. A golden child, and her floral friend –

I regret beyond my pen you’ll ne’er extend.

‘Tis responsibility more wild than parenthood.

See, this pitied child at yonder gate?

Her sorrow, wretched writer, did thee wickedly create.

One might a palace build, a place construct

Of Uncurbed Peace and Perfect Choice, easy plucked

From heaven, with fruits like jewels and space

For All. Would that be a sweet, kind thing?

Aye. But what use is…