Letting go- Erich Michaels

You’d think as the seasons march on

Rotting soldiers casting off bits of themselves

Their cadence seeming to ever quicken

Having lived a month and a half of April fools days

No wiser and falling for the same old tricks

That I’d bury my head in like a tick

Swallowing watermelon seeds hoping to root myself to the ground

Looking for ways to have my name chiseled in stone

Engraved in plaques or even a cornerstone time capsule

But there must be a limit, as there is for everything

In mourning tears and afternoon funerals

I’ve said goodbye so many times I bought a plane ticket to Hawaii

So I can pretend I’m really saying hello, for a change

My worst fear, having seen how it ravages the mind

Now sounds like a lullaby meant to usher you off

Your golden years never losing luster

Some days you forget you…