Sudden Denouement Classics: Battle of Boredom – Henna Sjöblom

There was a war that day

indisputably

although, nobody talked about it

you would see them walking by a little faster

their funny hats tilting from side to side

Sometimes the sky would shatter above us

And bleed neon blue

the drains would flood

the cats drown in screeches

what good is having nine lives

if you don’t know how to stay afloat

People are all the same

Everyone would unfold their umbrellas

Hoping for the weather to clear

The shards of metal and from the air

they stay cramped in their corners

watching their toes rot away from the humidity

Under-dressed little girl

strutting about, singing

dead men can walk

madness her name

lost her little mind

in the deluge

the acid raindrops

digging trough her temples

like a poem

and when the streets eventually dried up

she would be found crying

in the sewer

bent over the smeared…