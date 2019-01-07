Sudden Denouement Classics: Not to love, then – Georgia Park

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

Not to love, then by Georgia Park (Private Bad Thoughts)

He can’t love himself

until he’s filthy stinkin’ rich

with heat and a toilet

I can’t love me

until I’m published

so we call to remind each other

not to love anyone else, then

either

until these things happen

I write for his latest business scheme

over eggs with hollandaise

canadian bacon,

coffee with cream in it

all the most fattening things

for our one meal per day

we name concepts-

The Devil’s Companion,

The Dusty Bible

then vow to steer clear

of satanism-

not the most popular theme

how about…The Liquid Lady?

we shake hands and take turns paying

grounded in who is struggling more

he still daily promises

to never let me starve

or lead me homeless,

like he kind of is

and he keeps to it

bringing pounds of burritos,

chocolate milk and whatever’s waiting