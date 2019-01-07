Sudden Denouement Classics: Not to love, then – Georgia Park

Classic Georgia Park on Sudden Denouement
A Global Divergent Literary Collective
Not to love, then by Georgia Park (Private Bad Thoughts)
He can’t love himself
until he’s filthy stinkin’ rich
with heat and a toilet
I can’t love me
until I’m published
so we call to remind each other
not to love anyone else, then
either
until these things happen
I write for his latest business scheme
over eggs with hollandaise
canadian bacon,
coffee with cream in it
all the most fattening things
for our one meal per day
we name concepts-
The Devil’s Companion,
The Dusty Bible
then vow to steer clear
of satanism-
not the most popular theme
how about…The Liquid Lady?
we shake hands and take turns paying
grounded in who is struggling more
he still daily promises
to never let me starve
or lead me homeless,
like he kind of is
and he keeps to it
bringing pounds of burritos,
chocolate milk and whatever’s waiting
View original post 111 more words