Wasps – Jimmi Campkin

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

From Anthology Volume I: Writings from the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective, available on Amazon

Open up my skull and you will find her inside, in a tatty striped dress and muddy Doc Martens. Every bedroom, every hotel room, every airport lounge, train and coach I sleep in she is there, smiling and licking razor blades. When I shower I look into the steamed mirror and see a pair of blue eyes staring back at me. Neither of these eyes belong to my partner. She is still there, with a red flowing tongue and a black choker.

This is no guardian angel. She is guilt and sex and violence, with greasy hair and furry teeth – not brushed since her last remembered birthday and she always forgets her anniversaries. Years later, lying in bed next to my partner, ‘the woman I love’, I wait until I hear gentle snoring before…