That was Then, This is Now

i used to worry that others
would finally see the truth of me
my midnight darkness
entwined with silver light
reject me as the monster
withdraw their love
threaten to set my house ablaze
with their self-righteous torches
i no longer have the time
nor the patience
for the faint of heart
the weak of will
i will not change
or contort myself
to earn the thin gruel
of such conditional love
i was made for bigger dreams
fiercer souls

© 2019 Christine E. Ray – All Rights Reserved

    Excellent work, as always, Christine, but the last six lines of this piece moved me in deep places.

  5. This fear is very real, very connectable, and we all experience it at one time in our lives or another, and we eventually learned, that we need to, accept ourselves, all the good, the bad, as well as, the ugly parts of our selves, and our pasts, and we come to acceptance, of who we are after this process is completed.

