That was Then, This is Now

i used to worry that others

would finally see the truth of me

my midnight darkness

entwined with silver light

reject me as the monster

withdraw their love

threaten to set my house ablaze

with their self-righteous torches

i no longer have the time

nor the patience

for the faint of heart

the weak of will

i will not change

or contort myself

to earn the thin gruel

of such conditional love

i was made for bigger dreams

fiercer souls

