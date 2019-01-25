You’ve Been Careless with Her, and I Hate You – Kindra M. Austin

Kindra M. Austin on Sudden Denouement
Sudden Denouement Literary Collective
Ravel,
unravel,
ravel…
Travel round-stuck-about;
but pain is faceless in the stoic.
You built the road she
travels,
ravels,
unravels…
She will paint her face in rage,
enraged
at last
with your infidelity.
Infidel,
you’ve made a grievous error;
for you may not enter temple, yet
refuse to pray at altar.
And she will build new roads to
those where you’re unwelcome
while you ravel,
unravel,
ravel…
Travel round-stuck-about.
Kindra M. Austin is a very sweary indie author and editor from mid-Michigan. She cut her poetry teeth in April, 2016, and joined the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective in 2017.
