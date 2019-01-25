You’ve Been Careless with Her, and I Hate You – Kindra M. Austin

Sudden Denouement Literary Collective

Ravel,

unravel,

ravel…

Travel round-stuck-about;

but pain is faceless in the stoic.

You built the road she

travels,

ravels,

unravels…

She will paint her face in rage,

enraged

at last

with your infidelity.

Infidel,

you’ve made a grievous error;

for you may not enter temple, yet

refuse to pray at altar.

And she will build new roads to

those where you’re unwelcome

while you ravel,

unravel,

ravel…

Travel round-stuck-about.

Kindra M. Austin is a very sweary indie author and editor from mid-Michigan (you can find her books here). She’s also the co-founder of Blank Paper Press, a founding member of Indie Blu(e) Publishing, founder of publishing imprint, One for Sorrow, and a writer/managing editor at Blood into Ink, and Whisper and the Roar. Austin cut her poetry teeth in April, 2016, and joined the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective in 2017. You can find more of her foul mouth at poems…