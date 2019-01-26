Indie Blu(e) Publishing Releases The Myths of Girlhood

I am thrilled to announce the release of my second book of poetry and prose by Indie Blu(e) Publishing, The Myths of Girlhood.

From the Back Cover:

Imagine that Myths of Girlhood is a tapestry; feel the varying textures, and observe the movement of its patterns. In your hands, you hold the fibers of Christine E. Ray. For this book is much more than an arrangement of words. Myths is an experience—an exploration of madness and strength of will, illogic, and rationality, all of which coexist inside a woman who is unafraid to let her soul speak.

We were introduced to her exquisite truth-telling in Composition of a Woman. Myths of Girlhood is not a mere continuation, but a glass breaking roar.

The Myths of Girlhood is available on Amazon in print and Kindle versions.