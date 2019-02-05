Vitesse – Shreya Vikram

Sudden Denouement Literary Collective

A litany, a promise, a prayer.

Run.

I run so fast, I will tear out of this sordid flesh, out of gilded skin and ivory bone.

I see myself: I am hollow, a pit of red.

I am the colour of blood, the colour of rage. The colour of flesh, the colour of shame.

I am shackled, by these strands of vein. They coil around me, tighter, tighter, I cannot breathe.

I see the cage, clearer than ever, this prison of flesh.

I see this promise, I hear its oath.

Run, it whispers. If you run fast enough, you’ll break free.

And so, I do.

#

I run on fear, I run on fire.

I run for pain, the excruciating burn of desire. I burn for the exquisite absence of thought.

I run so fast, I leave behind my self, I will rust away until there is nothing…