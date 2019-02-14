Sudden Denouement Welcomes New Collective Member Nitin Lalit Murali – Us

Sudden Denouement Literary Collective

We’ve been through the same routine, you and I:

me, coming home in a prescription haze with slurry speech

and a numbing nonchalance,

and you, broken and infuriated

to see me ‘waste my life away.’

But what’s there to ‘waste away?’

Hasn’t life heaped piles and piles of sorrow on us

like arachnids poured on a Fear Factor contestant,

lying in a tub?

You yell. You scream, ‘I’m leaving you!

I’m not going through this again!’

and in that moment of semi-consciousness

when my mind only whispers – the thoughts circling my mind

like the breeze from a slowly moving ceiling fan –

I barely nod, and that agitates and burdens you more.

Soon, you aim arrows of curses at my core,

hoping they’ll pierce my callousness,

make me admit that I’m a promise-breaking hypocrite

who crosses his heart

before plummeting into an abyss

so dank and deep where speech