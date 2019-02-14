Tea and Turbulence – Aurora Phoenix

Sudden Denouement Literary Collective

was that mercury you dolloped

by the teaspoon brimming

into the cup of my tempest teeming?

I have sipped on a brew

Weltschmerz steeped in introversion

while trouble boils and toils double

in churning unplumbed depths.

did you misapprehend my clime

striding presumptuous as you did

through the dead of my hurricane’s eye?

you skew the heated misconstrue

as my oft-bitten tongue scalds

on steaming leaves of fate infusion.

teapot not, though short and spouty

I whistle through cycles of cyclonic vision

salting the trail of your sluggish bluster

look out, quicksilver!

I’m on your tail

Aurora Phoenix is a wordsmithing oxymoron. Staid suburbanite cloaks a badass warrior wielding weapon grade phrases. Read more of her confabulations at Insights from “Inside.”