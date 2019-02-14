The Madness of Crowds

I do not forget. Parkland, February 14, 2018
the streets run red
with the blood
of innocents
deemed acceptable
collateral damage
in an uncivil war
where corporations
and fetuses
enjoy more rights
more protections
than living children
who remain caught
in the crosshairs
their transparent packs
carried on slight shoulders
heavy with the weight
of our future
stains from the latest
massacre scrubbed from
the asphalt
barely dry
before the NRA waves the
photoshopped
photochopped
Bill of Rights
in one hand
as they pass out
AR-15s loaded
with venom
and vitriol
with the other
while well-dressed politicians
walk on stealthy feet
whisper softly
to aim at the cattle chutes
students now wait in
before walking
single-file through
metal detectors
incredulous and disgusted
when they are told
that this will make them “safe”
© 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved