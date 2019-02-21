For All the Pretty Boys I’ve Loved – Kindra M. Austin

Kindra Austin sizzles on Sudden Denouement
Sudden Denouement Literary Collective
In consequence of
grand
transgressions,
bodies bob in
putrid
tinted
water.
I captained fastest motor boats
that ran on sweat and
seminal fluids.
I did not burn down
bridges,
rather,
I set fire
to marital mattresses;
then
we all
choked on
ashes.
Yes, I captained
fastest motor
boats that ran on sweat and
seminal
fluids—
tapped the bodies,
tossed ‘em back,
collected more
to feed my whore
heart.
I’m sorry for
all the pretty boys
I’ve loved
and left in
my epic wake.
Kindra M. Austin is a very sweary indie author and editor from mid-Michigan (you can find her books here). She’s also the co-founder of Blank Paper Press, a founding member of Indie Blu(e) Publishing, founder of publishing imprint, One for Sorrow, and a writer/managing editor at Blood into Ink, and Whisper and the Roar. Austin cut her poetry teeth in April, 2016, and joined the Sudden Denouement…
