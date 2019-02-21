For All the Pretty Boys I’ve Loved – Kindra M. Austin

Sudden Denouement Literary Collective

In consequence of

grand

transgressions,

bodies bob in

putrid

tinted

water.

I captained fastest motor boats

that ran on sweat and

seminal fluids.

I did not burn down

bridges,

rather,

I set fire

to marital mattresses;

then

we all

choked on

ashes.

Yes, I captained

fastest motor

boats that ran on sweat and

seminal

fluids—

tapped the bodies,

tossed ‘em back,

collected more

to feed my whore

heart.

I’m sorry for

all the pretty boys

I’ve loved

and left in

my epic wake.

Kindra M. Austin is a very sweary indie author and editor from mid-Michigan (you can find her books here). She’s also the co-founder of Blank Paper Press, a founding member of Indie Blu(e) Publishing, founder of publishing imprint, One for Sorrow, and a writer/managing editor at Blood into Ink, and Whisper and the Roar. Austin cut her poetry teeth in April, 2016, and joined the Sudden Denouement…