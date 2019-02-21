Nicole Lyons Reviews The Myths of Girlhood by Christine E. Ray

INDIE BLU(E)

‘The Myths Of Girlhood’ is a staggering journey into the

heart and the soul of every insecure girl who has ever felt unloved, unworthy,

or invisible.

‘The Myths Of Girlhood’ reaches far deeper than any feminist

manifesto we have begrudgingly left to our daughters; there is nothing bitter

here, only heart wrenching, soul pulling truths, that have been written into

sublime poetry and prose that not only shakes your core, but knocks any

preconceived notions you had about women and girls and the battle they have

fought long before their names were ever spoken out loud.

In ‘The Myths Of Girlhood’, Christine Ray has pulled her

voice and her strength from her debut collection, ‘Composition of a Woman’ and

she has pushed the status quo once again, writing hard truths into beautiful

lines, she has asked you to make a choice: should you stay and placate society,

leave your young…