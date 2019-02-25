Important Announcement from Sudden Denouement Publishing

Sudden Denouement Literary Collective

Nicole Lyons’ stunning books, I Am a World of Uncertainties Disguised as a Girl and Blossom and Bone are currently on sale at Amazon for $9.99 each. Once Amazon’s stock of these books has been sold, these titles will NOT be available again. Don’t miss your chance to own these amazing books!

Sudden Denouement Publishing will also stop publishing Christine E. Ray’s first book of poetry and prose, Composition of a Woman, on March 1st. Composition of a Woman will be available through Amazon, Barnes and Nobel Online, Book Depository, Indigo, and other major online book retailers through February 28th.