Morning Mist – Iulia Halatz

The mist that

covers my heart

is thick

numbing mornings

and evenings

with the sagacity

of a cubist artifact.

It comes in layers

clinging with fetid fingers

on to the gargoyles

of the old mansion

our love has become.

No surprise from

any shadow

No brush

with velveteen

vulnerable

acts of tenderness.

Dragons and starlings

seem nearer

in the dancey mists

Love is uncovered

in a smile

at first light…

Is that enough?

“Writing is an Iron Tale, must be tough and sincere to the core of human perception of pain as valor. I am the grumpy T-Rex who started writing out of pain, not because of a polished world. Writing out of love is painless and herbivore. As we sometimes taste blood, ours or others’. Nevertheless, some words are so expensive that we are better left with them unspoken or write them with the ink of a Ghost…” She is…