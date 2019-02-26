Morning Mist – Iulia Halatz

Iulia Halatz on Sudden Denouement
Sudden Denouement Literary Collective
The mist that
covers my heart
is thick
numbing mornings
and evenings
with the sagacity
of a cubist artifact.
It comes in layers
clinging with fetid fingers
on to the gargoyles
of the old mansion
our love has become.
No surprise from
any shadow
No brush
with velveteen
vulnerable
acts of tenderness.
Dragons and starlings
seem nearer
in the dancey mists
Love is uncovered
in a smile
at first light…
Is that enough?
“Writing is an Iron Tale, must be tough and sincere to the core of human perception of pain as valor. I am the grumpy T-Rex who started writing out of pain, not because of a polished world. Writing out of love is painless and herbivore. As we sometimes taste blood, ours or others’. Nevertheless, some words are so expensive that we are better left with them unspoken or write them with the ink of a Ghost…” She is…
