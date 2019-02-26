Polonius – Lois E. Linkens

Sudden Denouement Literary Collective

This burnished arras, the fibre’s thick

Like short red grass. I know t’other face

With heavy gold and Denmark’s seal.

Those bleats of pain are crass

Behind so fine a pile.

A shadowy place, a maskéd face.

The fibre’s thick. I see a powd’ry moon,

I see a flying bird. A crouching beast,

A quiet man, fellows lost in the grasses

As they rise, blood ropes t’wards the skies.

I see them glint.

Lois is a poet and student from England. She is studying the literature of the Romantics and hopes their values and innovations will filter through into her own work. She is working on longer projects at present, with a hope to publish poetry collections and novels in the years to come. She is a feminist, an nostalgic optimist, and a quiet voice in the shadows of Joanne Baillie and Charlotte Smith. It is a pleasure to present…