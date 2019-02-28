The Myths of Girlhood Earns multiple 5-star reviews on Readers’ Favorites

Reviewed By Gisela Dixon for Readers’ Favorite

The Myths of Girlhood by Christine E. Ray is a poetry collection that revolves around the theme of womanhood and everything it entails. The Myths of Girlhood is a stark book in the sense that it portrays the woman not simply as the stereotypical gentle, delicate “fairer sex” but instead as a raw, powerful warrior that fights both external and internal battles. The book is well formatted and after the initial introduction of what the book is about, it dives into several poems that deal with a wide range of themes. These center around fighting battles not only against society as a whole in order to break free from the rules and restrictions of gender, but also internal fights for self-esteem, self-worth, and self-respect.

The Myths of Girlhood by Christine E. Ray is a powerful collection of poems and Christine’s voice is raw and almost primeval at times. I loved reading these poems and could actually feel the surge of energy that bounces off the pages. These are poems that any human being would identify with, but especially women who have gone through struggles and trying times, whether it is sexual assault, domestic violence, mental health issues such as depression, addiction, or even simply a lack of equal freedom and opportunities in what still is predominantly a male-dominated patriarchal world. This is the voice of millions that Christine expresses and echoes through these poems. I liked almost all of the poems but some that stood out for me were Where My Ghosts Come Out to Play, Unrepentant, Survivor’s Guilt, Backside of the Night, Young Wolf, Blue Moon, Magical Memory, and more. This is a poetry collection that I would highly recommend.

