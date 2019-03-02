Monika Carless Reviews Melody Lee’s Season of the Sorceress

Reading Season of the Sorceress brought me heart-deep into the kind of poetry and prose that wakes us up and creates space within the soul. Melody’s work reveals the beauty of words in a deep, earthy way. My witch’s heart was captured without apology. Each story, each poem took me further into mystical imagination. There is integrity and passion on each page, but more than that, there is raw freedom of expression, which makes for a truly memorable book. If words are magic, then Melody knows how to cast a spell. The rhythm of the seasons, the mystery of the elements, the truth of vulnerability and the strength of memories collide between the pages. Season of the Sorceress inspired me and left me thinking of possibility; and that is what great art is all about. Wildly recommended.

Melody Lee’s Season of the Sorceress is now available on Amazon.

Wild Woman, Witch, Intuitive Coach, Monika Carless lives for the moments where words meet spirit. She is the creator of the ‘Healing Mother Wound through Divine Feminine Wisdom’ Workshop launching early 2019 and author of The Dark Pool Trilogy. Learn more about Monika on her website, her author page on FB or on Instagram @MonikaCarless.Author.