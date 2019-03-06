Important Announcement from Indie Blu(e) Publishing

INDIE BLU(E)

When Kindra

Austin and Christine Ray founded Indie Blu(e) Publishing in 2018, they

committed to offering a small, intimate publishing experience where

the writer and the editors would work in close partnership to create a finished

book that really made the writing shine.

In our rush and enthusiasm to try and release two collections

of poetry in the month of February, due diligence was less than the 110% we

strive for. A version of Melody Lee’s Season

of the Sorceress was incorrectly released that did not meet the author’s

vision for her work and did not meet our usual high standards as a publishing

imprint.

If you purchased Melody Lee’s Season of the Sorceress between February 27, 2019 through March 6,

2019, please email indieblucollective@gmail.com a proof

of purchase and we will replace your version for the book the author intended.

We apologize for the inconvenience and to Melody Lee…