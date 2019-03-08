Call For Submissions But You Don’t LOOK Sick: Battles we fight with invisible illness – an Anthology

Indie Blu(e), the publisher of We Will Not Be Silenced, is now accepting submissions for an anthology of writers and artists who live with a chronic but invisible illness, or who care for someone else who does. The focus of this anthology is revealing the honest experience of living with invisible illness. We want it all: your humor, anger, grief, your survival stories, coping strategies, and your journey to carve out a new life after such a life-changing diagnosis (if you are lucky enough to get one!). We know so many artists who struggle with chronic illnesses that are poorly understood and we believe that your creative expressions can enlighten, connect, support, and heal.

All interested writers and artists can submit up to three pieces of creative work. Submissions can include Poetry, Prose, Essay, Short Fiction, and/or original Artwork. Pieces of writing should be limited in length (under 1,000 words.) Using a pen name or publishing anonymously is acceptable. You will be asked to provide a brief biography (75 words or less) to be included in the anthology.

You will be notified if your work is accepted. Please do not consider non-acceptance as any diminishment of your experience, but as with any publishing venture, we must try to fit the individual pieces together into a strong whole.Submission of previously published pieces is acceptable if you still own the rights to your work.

Artwork can be submitted in black and white OR color, but all artwork should be black and white compatible.All submissions should be uploaded to our Submittable page by midnight, Friday, April 19, 2019.