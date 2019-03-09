CLARIFICATION OF THE FOCUS OF BUT YOU DON’T LOOK SICK: BATTLES WE FIGHT WITH INVISIBLE ILLNESS – AN ANTHOLOGY

Many of you have reached out to us to see if it acceptable to submit your writing and art about depression, anxiety, and PTSD to But You Don’t LOOK Sick: Battles we fight with invisible illness – an Anthology.  Although these are important, and often poorly understood invisible illnesses, our goal with But You Don’t LOOK Sick is to focus on the lived experiences of those diagnosed with chronic medical illness such as lupus, fibromyalgia, chronic migraine, MS, chronic Lyme, etc.

As writers and artists living with chronic, invisible medical illnesses, we want to feel represented.  To be visible.  To be understood.  Although depression, anxiety, and PTSD are often closely linked with chronic, medical illness, we could not possibly do all of these themes the justice they deserve in a single volume. 

We hear your eagerness and need to express yourself creatively about your lived experience with mood and…

