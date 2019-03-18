One Year Ago Today: Color You Mine

Unwrapping you
Thrill of opening
New box of crayons
Curated, my favorite colors

You taste
Granny Smith Apple
Plum
Wild Strawberry
Jazzberry Jam
 
Your vibrancy
Razzmatazz
Radical Red
Scarlet
Cerise

Your soul
Forest Green
Pine Green
Midnight Blue
Periwinkle
Blue Bell
Royal Purple
Wisteria

Our night music
Outer space
Silver
Black
Robin Egg Blue
Cerulean

Your mouth
Skin
Heart
My canvas
To adorn
Tonight

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

